Albert Lea man pleads guilty to shooting assault

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man arrested in connection with a May 2022 shooting pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Freeborn County Court Monday.

Javen Juan Moreno, 20, was arrested in connection with a May 1 shooting and accused of shooting a man in the upper thigh following an argument.

Moreno pleaded guilty to one charge of 2nd-degree assault April 17.

According to his plea documents, an additional charge of ineligible person in possession of a firearm will be dismissed.

Moreno’s defense will argue for a downward departure at sentencing, while the state may argue for prison time, per the plea documents.

Moreno’s sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2023, in Freeborn County Court.