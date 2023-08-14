Albert Lea City Council considers expanding “no smoking law” in public to cannabis products

(ABC 6 News) – There is a lot on the agenda for the Albert Lea City Council meeting Monday night, including possible new adjustments to the “no smoking” in public places law.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the city council will be looking at expanding the “no smoking” law to include cannabis products.

This comes after recreational marijuana was legalized in Minn. on Aug. 1.

Monday night’s meeting will only be the first reading of the proposed law change.

The final reading and vote will be done at a later date.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at city hall.