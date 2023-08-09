Albert Lea bans swimming in Fountain Lake due to harmful algae, ‘Albert Lea Floats’ canceled

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea announced a ‘no swimming’ order at Fountain Lake due to a potentially harmful algal bloom along the beach.

City officials urge people to avoid swimming and keep pets out of the lake until the bloom dissipates.

Officials say that while all Minnesota lakes contain algae, some are toxic and can make both people and pets sick.

Because of the potential risk of the algae, the annual ‘Albert Lea Floats’ scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

It was supposed to be held Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewater Park which borders the beach of Fountain Lake.

This comes one week after an unknown blue-green algae was discovered in the lake, prompting cancelations of other water events like the local water ski show.

While people were asked to refrain from swimming by the Shell Rock River Watershed District until further notice, the City of Albert Lea had not given a warning until Wednesday.

Officials with Shell Rock River Watershed District say that high temperatures mixed with summer sun can produce harmful algae blooms.