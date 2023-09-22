Absentee voting begins on Friday in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Early voting begins Friday in Minnesota as residents have the option to vote early in-person or by mail for the November 7 election.

Eligible voters can vote absentee now through November 6. Request an absentee ballot online HERE.

In effect starting this year, the deadline for all absentee and mail ballots to be returned is now 8:00 p.m. on election day.

The two elections will be taking place in Olmsted County this upcoming fall with voters deciding on the extension of the Rochester city sales tax and Rochester Public Schools technology referendum.

Below are options for Olmsted County residents to vote absentee.

Absentee by mail

You will need a witness when you vote and complete your absentee ballot. The witness can be a registered Minnesota voter or a notary. Return your ballot by mail or in person to the Olmsted County Elections Office, located at 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904. Your ballot will not count if it is received after Election Day.

Absentee in person

Completed absentee ballots can be brought to the Olmsted County Elections Office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Elections Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023. Please note, voters in the Stewartville School District will vote absentee at the Stewartville Public Schools District Office, located at 301 2nd Street SW in Stewartville.

Completing an absentee ballot application in advance will reduce your time in line but is not required. If you are not registered to vote, you can register in person with proof of residence.

Direct balloting

Direct balloting, where eligible voters can submit their ballots directly into a tabulator or use the absentee envelopes, will occur at the following locations before the November 7 special election.

Olmsted County Elections Office Dates: October 20 – November 6, 2023. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Rochester City Hall, 201 4 th St. SE in Rochester, Conference room 104. Dates: October 31 – November 6, 2023 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



St. SE in Rochester, Conference room 104. Stewartville Public Schools District Office (For voters in the Stewartville School District). Dates: October 31 – November 6, 2023 Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Monday, November 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



What’s on my ballot?

Enter your address into the My Ballot finder on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website to find information on what will be on the ballot for your precinct.

To learn more, CLICK HERE and to view Minnesota’s new election laws, CLICK HERE.