Ability Building Community hosts fall fundraiser; ABC 6’s Randy Brock gets dunked in tank

(ABC 6 News) – The Ability Building Community held its fall fundraiser for people with disabilities on Saturday.

ABC works to make sure that individuals with disabilities are inclusively employed and have opportunities for recreation and leisure.

That’s why Little Thistle Brewing Company once again opened up its parking lot for ABC to set up games and activities for the community.

Kids were able to get face painting and temporary tattoos, and people of all ages had fun shooting hoops, throwing foam axes at a bullseye, and playing cornhole.

For just a couple of dollars, there was the chance to drench somebody in the dunk tank, including ABC 6 News’ very own meteorologist Randy Brock.

“It’s a great time to advocate for individuals with disabilities. They need you. Please help out,” said Crystal Heim, the Public Relations Manager for Ability Building Community.

Last year ABC raised $28,000, and this year they hope to raise over $30,000.

Little Thistle is also donating 15% of all sales to ABC.

Supporting ABC with its fall fundraiser is a way to give back to an organization that does so much for others, but if you missed it, you can still come by their building and learn about the services they offer.