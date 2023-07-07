ABC 6 speaks with Lorrie Morgan ahead of Rochester concert

(ABC 6 News) – From the Grand Ole Opry stage earlier this week to Rochester, Grammy-nominated country singer Lorrie Morgan is bringing all the hits to Rochester Friday night.

Known for songs like “Five More Minutes” and “Except for Monday,” Morgan is playing the hits and everything in-between. Including a new song from her upcoming album that is due in August.

“I’m going to be doing all kinds of stuff,” Morgan told ABC 6 News Good Morning Reporter Sydney Zatz.

“Sometimes I just pull things out of the air and the band’s like ‘we don’t know that song!’ But just fun. We just want people to come in and have fun. Leave the craziness of what’s going on in the world outside and have fun with us.”

Touring for about 40 years, those long weeks on the road could be coming to an end in the next few years.

“I’m thinking maybe four or five years more of touring. Then I’d like to, I’d like to enjoy what I worked for before I get to, you know, the point where you don’t enjoy swimming, and boating, and things like that. I want to enjoy my quiet time.”

It’s not the end of shows for her. She said she’ll do shows every now and then. Just no more long weeks on the road.

In addition to new music, Morgan is working on her autobiography which does not have an expected release date.

Tickets are still available. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the CH Mayo Presentation Hall at the Mayo Civic Center. There will be a pre-concert party on the Riverfront Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.