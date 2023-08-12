ABC 6 anchors pucker up for 4-H

(ABC 6 News)- The “Kiss a Farm Animal” is a fundraiser for the Mower County 4-H ambassador program.

When the fair started in Austin this week, they started asking people to donate.

James and Robin jumped at the chance and ended up kissing a chicken.

“And its either a sheep or a chicken. Last year we had a lama or a goat we try to switch it up. We have some celebrities come out from their community to come and kiss a farm animal,” says Andrew Sayles, the Mower County 4-H Ambassador.

The Mower County Fair goes through August 13.