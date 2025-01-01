A look back at the biggest stories of 2024

(ABC 6 News) – As we say goodbye to 2024 and hello to the new year, the ABC 6 News team is looking back at all the biggest stories we covered this year.

Watch the video above for a summary of some of the major stories of 2024, or click on the links below to see each story in its entirety.

Be sure to stay tuned with us through 2025 as we keep delivering all your latest local news, weather and sports.

Adam Fravel sentenced to life in prison, no parole for Madeline Kingsbury murder

State trooper charged with manslaughter no longer employed by Minnesota State Patrol

Parents of Olivia Flores look for justice as beginning of State Trooper trial looms

Rochester community honors fallen firefighter, paramedic Adam Finseth

Search for Jodi Huisentruit expands to Winsted, Minnesota

Mason City, Wisconsin investigators meeting to discuss old lead in Jodi Huisentruit case

Growers for Pure Prairie Poultry say their chickens are starving

“It happened in about twelve seconds”; Cleanup underway in St. Ansgar after Tuesday’s storms​

Flooding slams Charles City

The city of Austin begins to cleanup after severe flooding washes through the community

Locals look to help Helene relief efforts

From Riceville to Riceville for hurricane relief

Election Results

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel releases statement on approval of RPS referendum

Byron parents call superintendent’s resignation a victory