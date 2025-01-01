A look back at the biggest stories of 2024
(ABC 6 News) – As we say goodbye to 2024 and hello to the new year, the ABC 6 News team is looking back at all the biggest stories we covered this year.
Watch the video above for a summary of some of the major stories of 2024, or click on the links below to see each story in its entirety.
Be sure to stay tuned with us through 2025 as we keep delivering all your latest local news, weather and sports.
Adam Fravel sentenced to life in prison, no parole for Madeline Kingsbury murder
State trooper charged with manslaughter no longer employed by Minnesota State Patrol
Parents of Olivia Flores look for justice as beginning of State Trooper trial looms
Rochester community honors fallen firefighter, paramedic Adam Finseth
Search for Jodi Huisentruit expands to Winsted, Minnesota
Mason City, Wisconsin investigators meeting to discuss old lead in Jodi Huisentruit case
Growers for Pure Prairie Poultry say their chickens are starving
“It happened in about twelve seconds”; Cleanup underway in St. Ansgar after Tuesday’s storms
The city of Austin begins to cleanup after severe flooding washes through the community
Locals look to help Helene relief efforts
From Riceville to Riceville for hurricane relief
RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel releases statement on approval of RPS referendum