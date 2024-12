(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City lead investigator on Jodi Huisentruit’s case is expected to meet with Wisconsin investigators this week on an old lead, according to the FindJodi team.

The lead involves a deceased murder suspect, Christopher Revak, and it was dismissed in 2009 after a previous review by MCPD.

At this time there is no information on why MCPD is following up on this lead.