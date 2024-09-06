State trooper charged with manslaughter no longer employed by Minnesota State Patrol
(ABC 6 News) — Former state trooper Shane Roper is no longer employed by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Roper is charged with several crimes including manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for a crash in May that resulted in the death of Owatonna 18-year-old, Olivia Flores.
Roper’s last day was Tuesday, September 3rd.