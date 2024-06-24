Flooding slams Charles City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After extensive rainfall over the past week, Charles City has been slammed by flooding.

Multiple bridges throughout the city have been shut down, including the Main Street bridge, which is closed indefinitely due to a concern of large debris hitting the bridge at a high speed.

While water has caused a lot of disruption, it is finally beginning to recede, allowing the community to begin assessing the damage.