RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel releases statement on approval of RPS referendum

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the Rochester Public Schools referendum was approved on Election Day.

Following the approval from the voters, Superintendent Kent Pekel released the following statement:

“The community’s approval of the Ignite Student Learning Referendum will enable Rochester Public Schools (RPS) to avoid closing schools, raising class sizes, and making major cuts to positions and programs that serve our students. It will provide RPS with the financial stability we need to continue implementing our ambitious strategic plan and to remain focused on our academic mission. Most importantly, it is an investment in our students that will pay off in the skilled workforce that Rochester needs to thrive in the decades ahead. We look forward to providing regular updates to the community on how the referendum funds are being used, and we will work hard to continue earning and strengthening the trust that the community has placed in us through its approval of the referendum on November 5, 2024.”