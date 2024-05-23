“It happened in about twelve seconds”; Cleanup underway in St. Ansgar after Tuesday’s storms​ 

Neighbors in St. Ansgar lent a helping hand to a resident after Tuesday night's severe weather caused extensive damage to his machine shed.

ABC 6 News) – Neighbors in St. Ansgar, Iowa lent a helping hand to one man after Tues. night’s severe weather caused extensive damage to his machine shed.

Butch Neuman says he was home when the powerful storm struck.

Heavy winds ripped shingles off of his house and took down several trees before eventually tearing the roof off of the t-shed structure.

That shed later partially collapsed.

Only minor damage was sustained on several vehicles that were inside the shed, including a few classic cars and an antique Ford tractor.

“It happened in about twelve seconds,” Neuman said.

The many helpful hands, around a dozen, made up of neighbors and family, made quick work of cleaning and sorting through the debris.

“Got a lot of friends, lot of family,” said Neuman. “At eight o clock it looked like a never-ending deal, but look at it now,” he says, amazed at the work accomplished in clearing the rubble.

“Sheds and vehicles can be replaced,” said Josh Neuman, Butch’s son.

“Mom passed away a couple of years ago from cancer,” Josh said, “…and she had a lot of flower beds and gardens and some of that got ruined, so it’s tough.”

“This is what friends and family do,” said Butch Neuman. “This is what a small community does.”