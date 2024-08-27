Parents of Olivia Flores look for justice as beginning of State Trooper trial looms

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper is set to appear in court for the first time following charges of 2nd-degree manslaughter for the death of Olivia Flores after the May 18 crash they were both involved in, and Olivia’s parents are seeking justice and accountability for the loss of their daughter.

It’s been an emotional road for the Flores family, made easier by one decision – starting their own investigation.

As Carlos and Stephanie Flores grappled with the sudden loss of Olivia, getting a lawyer was hardly the first thing on their mind.

However, it was what everyone around them was telling them to do.

“No one was calling us, ‘Hey this is what’s going on, this is where we’re at,'” said Carlos, Olivia’s father.

Access to information was limited and difficult to come by, and rumors were flying about what had actually happened in the crash that took Olivia’s life.

“We talked to our family and they were like, ‘You guys need a lawyer. You need someone to do this for you. You already have enough to deal with,'” Carlos said.

That decision ended up paying off.

With the backing of their lawyer, fellow Owatonna resident Dan McIntosh, the Flores’ were finally able to start getting information.

In some ways, it made the process easier.

“For me anyway,” said Stephanie, Olivia’s mother, “knowing that what we have found and what Rochester Police Department have found are essentially the same thing.”

Yet in other ways, it has completely changed their outlook on the case.

When ABC 6 broke the news on Shane Roper’s internal personnel file, sharing the minor consequences he faced after four other crashes on duty, the Flores’ felt mixed emotions.

On the one hand, they were glad the information was out there.

On the other, they questioned why they hadn’t been told first.

“Like, why can’t we get that information? Why can’t Dan get that?” Carlos said. “Why are they not trying to give us as much information as possible.

Then there were the details.

The four crashes, damaged vehicles, excessive speeding, other people being injured, and nothing more than a few letters, a missed vacation day, and a one-day suspension as consequences.

The information had a profound impact on how Carlos and Stephanie viewed the incident.

“I had prepared myself to forgive this person initially,” said Carlos. “But when we found out the information, that breaks your foundation for forgiveness.”

Now, as the trial looms ahead, the two are looking for justice and action beyond this one instance.

“I want accountability,” Stephanie said. “Somebody needs to take responsibility, beyond Roper, for the four previous incidents of the same issue, but nothing was done.”

Roper will appear in court Thursday, August 29. It will be the first time Carlos, Stephanie, and their son Christian, who has insisted on attending, see Roper in person.