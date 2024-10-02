Locals look to help Helene relief efforts

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News-) Hurricane Helene has devastated the Southeast region of the United States, leaving at least 177 dead and many more missing, displaced or without power.

The American Red Cross has mobilized hundreds of volunteers, including in Minnesota and Iowa.

“One area of the country might have a certain need,” said Iowa/Nebraska Red Cross organizer Joshua Murray. “But there’s a lot of area of country covered. We have over 70 shelters open across the southeast and then to the Midwest almost due to this storm.”

Murray said that thousands of blood drives have been cancelled in the wake of the storm, which has primarily impacted the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee.

In Rochester, North Carolina-native Gracie Salvaggio has organized a supply drive for relief in Western North Carolina, with plans to deliver supplies and volunteers in the coming weeks.

“Asheville has always been like my home,” said Salvaggio. “It’s where my heart is. My dad used to say because I moved around a lot as a kid … he always said you could take the girl out of the mountain, but you can’t take the mountain out of the girl.”

“I’m very fortunate that my family is safe,” she said, “but I know there’s so many others who are still looking for people.”

For more information on Western North Carolina Hurricane Relief in Rochester, MN, click here.

To donate or volunteer with the American Red Cross, click here.

To find an American Red Cross blood drive near you, click here.