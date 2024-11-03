Search for Jodi Huisentruit expands to Winsted, Minnesota

ABC 6 NEWS — The search for a missing Iowa news anchor has expanded into south central Minnesota.

According to the website Find Jodi, investigators from Mason City, Iowa recently searched an area in Winsted, Minnesota — about an hour west of Minneapolis — following a lead.

Jodi Huisentruit went missing on June 27, 1995, while on her way to work in the morning. Police concluded, due to evidence collected at the scene, that Huisentruit had been abducted. She hasn’t been seen since.

Earlier this year, on the 29th anniversary of her disappearance, friends, family, and activists have gathered in Mason City to honor her. During that event, Patty Wetterling, whose son had been abducted in 1989, spoke.

“It is hard to believe that it has now been almost 30 years since we last had a chance to talk with, hug, or share a laugh with our dear sister, aunt, and friend. None of us could have imagined when this first happened that we would still be here now waiting for answers and for justice to be served in her case,” she said.

If you know anything about what happened to Jodi, you can reach out to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.