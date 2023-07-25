A balancing act for “Jersey Jo” at the Olmsted County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – You probably know him as “Jersey Jo” and know of his food truck and restaurant. But you might not know that he also works behind the scenes for the Olmsted County Fair.

Joe Phillips, the owner and chef of Jersey Jo’s Philly Cheesesteaks and more says he likes to get as involved as he can. As a member of the fair board, he’s been working with food vendors. But what he really wants to learn more about is 4-H. Something that can’t be done without being a master at multitasking.

“I got exposed to 4-H doing what I do now with the food trailer. I was never exposed to it before and my curiosity grew. I figured the best way to actually learn is to get involved and that’s what I did,” said Phillips.

A busy guy indeed. He said his goal for next year is to introduce more people to the fair board and help diversify it.

In addition to his cheesesteaks, Jersey Jo’s is serving a fair-exclusive breakfast menu between 6 and 9 a.m. on the fairgrounds.