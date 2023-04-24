$76.6K winning lottery ticket purchased in Hollandale

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Lottery announced that a North 5 winning lottery ticket for the Friday, April 22 drawing was purchased in Hollandale.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hollandale Three In One Bar, located at 101 Park Ave. NW.

The winning North 5 ticket matched all five numbers to win a $76,621 jackpot. The North 5 numbers drawn on Friday, April 22 were 3-13-15-22-30.

The prize must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

The business will receive a $766 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

North 5 is a Minnesota-only lotto game that is drawn every day of the week. Tickets are $1 per play. Jackpots start at $25,000 and grow until won. The North 5 jackpot for Monday, April 24 is an estimated $26,000.