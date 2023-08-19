51st annual Gold Rush Days in downtown Oronoco

Vintage items and antiques galore at the Oronoco Gold Rush Days happening today in downtown.

The event is running through Sunday, and is a celebration of antique picking, shopping, delicious food & great entertainment.

One vendor we spoke to today was Good Wolf Bowls, based in Byron.

They’re offering handmade bowls made from the wood of native trees.

While not necessarily vintage — they say vendors and shoppers at Gold Rush Days have welcomed them with open arms.

“We’ve been here a while it been a good show for us even though we are a little bit of the odd duck here, were artist and most of this is antiques and such but they welcome this and it’s been good for us,” said co-owner Mike Denney

The event will also feature a free classic car show at Oronoco Park on Saturday that’s open to kids of all ages.