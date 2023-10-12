5 law enforcement officers hospitalized after shooting west of Princeton, suspect not in custody

(KSTP) – Several law enforcement officers are in the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting west of Princeton.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a “critical incident” took place in Glendorado Township, located between Princeton and St. Cloud.

Authorities later confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that five law enforcement officers were shot and taken to hospitals in St. Paul and St. Cloud. All of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officials add three of the officers are at North Memorial Hospital, while the other two are at a St. Cloud hospital.

It’s still not clear what exactly the officers, who are believed to be from multiple agencies, were doing at the time of the shooting. As of this publishing, the suspect is not in custody.

Authorities say there isn’t any current danger to the public but residents are asked to avoid the area near 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road.

No other information is being released at this time.