28 years: the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit marks another year with no answers

(ABC 6 News) – Beloved news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished without a trace 28 years ago Tuesday and in Mason City, those that knew her, that loved her and those that are still working everyday to uncover the truth came together to honor her.

On June 27, 1995, a blanket of fear laid over the small town of Mason City. Huisentruit was on her way to anchor the morning news at KIMT-TV when she was abducted. Hours later, when she never showed up to work, her co-workers knew something was wrong and called 911.

Back in 1995, police knew due to evidence collected at the scene, including drag marks in the sand, a bent car key to Huisentruit’s car which still sat in the parking lot and a number of personal belongings scattered on the ground that Huisentruit had been abducted.

“I would like to confirm that we are officially classifying this as an abduction today,” said former Mason City Police Chief, Jack Schleiper back in 1995.

Police decades later are still no closer to a suspect.

“It’s been 28 years since we last saw her smile, heard her laugh, or had a chance to hug her and tell her how much we love her,” read a statement from Huisentruit’s family.

While she has been missing for nearly 30 years, Huisentruit is still on the minds of those that knew her.

“I think of Jodi pretty much at some point every day. You can’t not think of Jodi. It just goes back to we want justice, we want somebody found,” said Dough Merbach, the former news director at KIMT.

Tuesday, members of the FindJodi team, friends of Huisentruit and community members in Mason City gathered to honor her life.

Friends and family of Huisentruit say that they cannot describe what it would mean to have answers about what happened that summer day in 1995.

“The unknowing, the not knowing, is the nightmare,” said Jodi’s college roommate Jenny Hager.

That is why they hope that annual ceremonies like these will keep Huisentruit’s case in the spotlight and that someone who knows something, will come forward and say something.

“Seeing the pictures behind us, it just reminds all of us of what a joy Jodi was,” according to her family’s statement. “We continue to pray that someone will come forward with the missing piece that will finally solve this case and give Jodi the justice that she deserves.”

The parking lot where Huisentruit vanished still holds so many questions: What happened to Jodi Huisentruit and who is responsible?

Police are hoping come this time next year, they know.

If you have any information on Jodi Huisentruit’s case, you are urged to contact the Mason City Police Department (641) 421-3636) and the FindJodi team.