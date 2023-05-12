27th annual Med City Marathon & 5K kicks of with Health & Wellness Expo

(ABC 6 News) – The 27th annual Med City Marathon is May 12-13th in Rochester.

The weekend will feature: Boston Qualifier/USATF certified Marathon, Marathon Relay, Gillette Pepsi Rochester Half Marathon, Altra 5K, Kids Race, and the Med City Health & Wellness Expo.

Festivities begin on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Mayo Civic Center with Med City Expo where runners can pick up their race packets.

Many vendors are selling, sampling, and showing off various health and wellness products.

There will even been some puppies around to help ease runners’ nerves!

The Altra Federal Credit Union 5K starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, all proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, MN.

Following all races there will be live music and food and drink vendors for all racers and supporters to enjoy!

Registration is open until 7:00 p.m. on Friday.