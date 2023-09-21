Weekend rain? Yes, but it’s complicated
It continues to appear likely we’ll receive showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. The biggest question marks on this weekend’s rain is actually when thunderstorms will occur. For our first round, we should see some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity late Friday afternoon to early evening, potentially affecting some high school games. There are some big events on the calendar this weekend too, so fine tuning your plans should wait until we’re within at least a day. Even then, and this is very typical with thunderstorm forecasts, specific timing won’t be whittled down until the day of.