Wednesday night light showers, early Thursday fog
Wednesday night brings a couple light showers. These are what is left of the system that brought anywhere from 3-5″ of rain to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa between Friday and Saturday. The system is going to move well to our east overnight, ending our rain chances around midnight.
Heading into Thursday morning, a combination of light winds and high humidity will allow for the return of patchy fog closer to daybreak. It will clear up by about 9 AM.