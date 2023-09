Temperatures started out very cold for this time of year. Some communities like Owatonna, Mason City, and Forest City saw lows dip into the upper-30s. Everyone hit 45°F or cooler. It’s the first time since mid-June that we have had mornings this cold.

If you are not ready for Summer to end, we won’t be enduring this for long. Temperatures are much warmer on Thursday. Even after a cold front comes through Friday, it still won’t get this cool going forward.