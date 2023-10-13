Soaker continues tonight into Saturday
Rain will continue to fall Thursday night through Friday and will taper off by Saturday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, some locations had received an inch of rain as it continues to fall. There shouldn’t be anything troublesome out of this storm system, other than our discomfort in the stands Friday night. Winds will remain gusty, rain will be heavy at times tonight, and we should see some breaks in the rain at times Friday afternoon-evening. Look for up to 2 inches when all is said and done, and maybe a few totals exceeding 2″ by Saturday afternoon. We should have some rainfall totals for you as we receive them.