Rain, then much colder air next week
The rain will arrive before the cold air, and there are still some big question marks with the tracks of a couple storms looking to provide that rain. What does appear more certain than rain, is the arrival of cold, Canadian air late next week into the weekend. All longer range data is pointing to a cooler change by next weekend. There will also be some rain-making storm systems, although timing is in question. What appears more probably right now is some shower activity Tuesday and Wednesday, then some steady, possibly heavy rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning. We’re watching this one closely to stay ahead of it and keep the timing updated.