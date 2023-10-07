Patchy frost possible early next week

Randy Brock KAALTV

Just on time, the first frost is possible in some locations early Monday morning and Tuesday morning. The most likely areas will be wind-protected and low-lying areas that tend to be more frost prone. Overnight lows will be around 35° at most stations by Monday morning. So, why do we get frost when the air temperature isn’t freezing? Station thermometers are typically at a height of about 6 feet. On a quiet night, especially one with a clear sky and light wind, there can be a significant difference from only 6 feet off the ground to ground level. At night, the heat absorbed by the earth during the day is radiated away, a process called radiational cooling. When there is little to no wind and a clear sky, radiational cooling is most efficient. Due to the continual heat loss at ground level and a greater density of cold air, temperatures can vary quite a bit in short heights.