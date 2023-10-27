Falling temperatures Friday
More often than not, the low temperature on any given day is shortly after sunrise, and the high temperature occurs in the mid to late afternoon. With a strong cold front sliding through the region Friday, temperatures will top out very early in the morning before sunrise, and bottom out late Friday night. So, if you’re only looking at the high and low in Friday’s forecast, you’re missing out on all the fun! The high will occur before you wake up and temperatures will spend the day in the 30s, steadily falling through the daylight hours.