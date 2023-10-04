Another batch of cooler air arrives Thursday
Temperatures took a bit of a hit here Wednesday, and a cooler reinforcement of air will move into the Weather First area Thursday. Today’s highs were in the low 70s for many of us, and Thursday’s will be in the 60s. As the cold front moves through, there is a chance of a brief shower, but amounts will remain close to a trace to a few hundredths. There will still be plenty of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. Yet another cold front arrives Thursday night, and that will keep high temperatures well below normal Friday through Sunday. Lows will dip to the 30s this weekend into Monday morning.