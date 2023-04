A warm surge of air is pushing in beginning this weekend. Next week is the warmest. Get ready for temperatures to be their warmest since last fall. We’ll cruise past the 50s and jump into the 60s and 70s on numerous days ahead.

The 6-10 Day temperature outlook shows a robust stretch of warmth in the stretch. It’s an 80% chance temperatures come back above normal in the stretch. Average by the time we get there is about 54°. We’ll be running 15-20° over at times.