Warm & quiet end to the week, then weekend showers

Aside from the slight chance of an isolated downpour, we’re talking one small cell possible in all of southeast Minnesota, we’re in for a simply warm and humid Thursday and Friday. Winds are light, dew points are running close to 70 degrees, and the sticky air will stick around into the weekend. The good news is (for everyone except moms planning weddings), that humid air will convert to actual raindrops this weekend.

There is a likelihood of showers along with a few rumbles of thunder this weekend. There is not a likelihood of severe storms. While there is a good chance of soaking rain this weekend, amounts are going to be variable across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. As usual, there will be winners and losers. Some may not get as soaked as they were hoping, although this is one of the better chances of widespread rain that we’ve seen in a long time. With that said, there’s a chance of rain at pretty much anytime this weekend, but it will not rain at your location all weekend… although that would be very helpful.

Temperatures will drop back a bit below average next week with highs back in the 70s and very few opportunities for rain.