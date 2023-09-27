Warm kick-off to October
The outlook for the first week of October is looking warm! Even though it’s been a little dreary around here lately (in a good way, of course, we’ve needed that rain) and seemingly cool, temperatures have been right at or slightly above average. True to the season so far, we’re in for another big warmup later this week, lasting through the weekend and the first week of October. Soon, highs will be back to the lower 80s for a summer-like feel from the end of September right through the start of October.