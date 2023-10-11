Twins and Wild game day forecasts

It’s a big week for professional Minnesota sports.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins look to hold off elimination as they take the field vs. the defending World Series champion, Houston Astros in Game 4 of their best-of-five series. The Astros winning on Tuesday night, 9-1, have taken a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 will be at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday. It’ll be a pleasantly cool night for October baseball at Target Field. The temperature at first pitch will be in the mid-50s. Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s by the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild will open their 2023 regular season on Thursday vs. the defending Eastern Conference champion, Florida Panthers.

The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. and it will be a soggy night for anyone attending. Rain will be likely along with gusty winds of 30-35 mph.