Turning Up The Heat Again

We are heading back into the upper 80s for highs this afternoon, under a sunny & slightly hazy sky once again. A stray, very hit or miss t-storm is possible later in the day, with most of the Weather First Area remaining dry.

And like today’s a few more isolated storm chances are possible Friday & again Saturday. We can thank our very warm highs for the lack of storm chances, as we will cap out our atmosphere, limiting & even preventing the t-storms from firing up.

Highs soar over the Fourth of July Weekend, with the area making a run at our first official 90° day for the year on Monday. That will be a possibility on the Fourth of July as well, with a potent cold front bringing back our storm chances later in the afternoon & evening. This chance may put a damper on the firework shows Tuesday night, with the soggy weather lasting into & throughout Wednesday & the following Thursday as well.