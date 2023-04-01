Tuesday Storms: Severe Potential

Just like Friday, we have another system moving through this upcoming week that brings the potential for strong to severe storms. The timing is looking to be later in the day than this past round.

Once again, the best environment looks to be better south and east of us in the same areas that just got hit with tornadoes from the last wave, but northern Iowans could once again see a severe storm or two.

Weaker storms earlier in the day and less energy later at night make this a weaker setup than what we had last time, but they cannot be ruled out. An Alert Day could be added in the future if it becomes more likely we see severe weather or once we know more about this round.

Snow is also expected behind the cold front into Wednesday morning. It is a little early for any exact totals, but we’re looking at less with this wave than the last one so far.