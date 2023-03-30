Tracking Severe Storms & Snow

March is going to roar big-time like a lion as it wraps up Friday. Before then, our Thursday is trending cloudy, with scattered & very light rain showers moving in for the afternoon & evening. Highs today are back in the 40s, thanks to a southerly breeze.

It’s Friday we are really focused on, as an ALERT DAY is in place for the severe storm potential followed by accumulating snow & wind for Friday night. Severe storms look more & more likely from 2-8 PM Friday, along and especially south of I-90. While the greatest threat for severe weather continues to be more favorable throughout central & east central IA, damaging wind, large hail, & even a few tornadoes remain possible for the Weather First Area, once again especially along and more-so south of I-90, from Highway 18 & south. Heavy rain with upwards of an inch to an inch and a half of total rainfall today – Friday evening will be possible as well.

Then we switch gears from summer severe storms to winter severe weather, in the form of accumulating snow, heavy at times, and wind, causing impacts to our travel scene Friday night – Saturday morning. The heaviest snow will be just north of our area, however locations along and north of I-90, especially along and north of Highway 14, where over 6″ will be possible. Wind will ramp up as well by Saturday morning, aiding in the travel difficulties.

This is a very complex storm system, one to keep very close tabs on. Please stay weather-aware, especially Friday & Friday night! Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest weather information!