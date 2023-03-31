Tracking Severe Storms Friday
Our first taste of severe weather will be likely later Friday afternoon & evening, from 2-8 PM. The better chance for severe storms will be along & south of I-90, especially throughout our northern IA communities. Damaging wind, large hail, & even a few tornadoes will be possible in these areas. Please listen to the warnings & take the appropriate actions when the time comes. On top of these threats, heavy rain & plenty of lightning will be possible with the storms as well.