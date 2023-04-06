Tracking More Sunshine Thursday
We are trending clear & quiet for Thursday, with more in the way of sunshine later this afternoon. And speaking of that sunshine, today officially will see 13 hours on the dot for total length of daylight, with that number increasing over the coming months. Highs are heading in the right direction as well, still a little cooler than average, with highs only in the lower to middle 40s. Slightly warmer in the 50s across northern Iowa. Bundle up for all of the stargazers tonight, as temps drop back to the 20s under the clear sky, as we are taking in the Full “Pink Moon”!