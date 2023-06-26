Tracking More Rain & Rumbles This Week
We are going to see a few more chances for showers & storms return to the Weather First Area this week, starting with Wednesday. A few afternoon & evening storms could be strong, possibly even severe Wednesday, with hail & wind the primary threats. It’s a very slim chance at this point for severe weather, but a chance worth keeping an eye on. Looking long-range for the Fourth of July Weekend, a few storms return to the forecast Friday & Saturday, then again for the Fourth of July itself.