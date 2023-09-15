Tracking Friday’s Rain
Our next round of rain will move through the Weather First Area throughout Friday morning, lasting through the afternoon. A few showers & storms will pop-up for the evening, but this second wave won’t be as widespread as the first one earlier in the day. A storm or two this evening could be a little strong, with hail the primary threat. Upwards of a quarter of an inch of rain, possibly a little more for some, can be expected with Friday’s showers & thunderstorms. After Friday, we are holding off on our next opportunity for rain until the second half of next week.