Tracking A Little Snow For Thursday
We are looking at our best chance for light snow moving in late Wednesday night – early Thursday morning. It won’t be much, but a little more to add onto our already above-average snowy season. A quick inch or two will be possible along and north of I-90, especially closer to Highway 14. We can thank the warmer temperatures for lacking the higher end snow potential, as we see more of a rain/mix with some sleet at times, cutting back on our overall snowfall potential.