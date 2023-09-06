The Heat Is Over

Our string of hot & humid days is now a thing of the past, as we are behind the cold front, with cooler & less humid air staying in place.

A few early-day showers will be possible throughout the Weather First Area, along with areas of patchy fog this morning. Look for a gradual clearing as we go into & through the afternoon, with sunshine expected later in the day. A brisk NW wind will keep our highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s, with very low humidity area wide.

This will be the trend not only for the rest of the week, but through the weekend & a good portion of next week as well. The weekend may see highs in the lower 80s, but that’s it, with the 70s really holding firm throughout most of the area.

After the morning showers today, we will be holding off on any rain chance until Sunday – early Monday. So be sure to soak up and enjoy the string of sunny and very comfy weather ahead!