Thanksgiving Travel Update

Travelling west and locally for Thanksgiving will not be troublesome at all. Outside of a couple light showers locally, Minnesota and Iowa will be staying mostly dry this week.

If you are heading south or to the east coast, the forecast is looking very different. Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast down around New Orleans, Jackson, and Little Rock among other communities. All threats are possible. These storms will cancel travel plans on Monday.

Severe weather is less likely as the week goes along, but there are still thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday along the east coast. By Wednesday, New England is dealing with showers and, at times, a rain/snow mix depending what state you are heading to.