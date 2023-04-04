T-Storms with hail; Cold & blustery Wednesday

T-storms are expected between 6-10 PM locally. We have an Alert Day status issued. They’ll develop near the I35 corridor and race northeastward with time. The most likely area to see severe weather continues to be in areas that are reaching the 80s in southern and eastern Iowa. This is where a potential tornado outbreak is possible. Locally, our most likely risk will be hail given our cool setup overhead. Hail may reach severe status as storms grow. A few may also cause the already strong ambient and accentuating it.

For Wednesday, temperatures are falling sharply and will end up near or just below the freezing point through much of the day. Wind chills will be in the teens as a strong northwest wind gusts 40-50 mph. Be prepared for some difficult driving if you’re in a crosswind scenario. A few flurries may also fly early but there won’t be impacts.

Temps start to climb back up Thursday. Sunshine and 40s are expected. Through the weekend we’re pushing well into the 60s and will even reach the 70s at points next week! Spring has sprung!