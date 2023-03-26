Sunshine and Small Precip Chances

Even with some small chances for both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast, we are not looking at anything overwhelming for the time being.

For the rest of the weekend, any mix chances wrap up by dinner time Sunday night as the system to our south ventures east towards Chicago and Milwaukee. No accumulations are expected locally.

Our next round of precipitation looks to be snow late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Any snowfall we get here figures to be fairly light with under an inch for all communities. This will limit impacts on Wednesday morning’s commute.

More snowfall looks to be in the forecast late next week. The rain and snow arriving Thursday through Saturday morning is expected to transition to snow at some point Friday as we cool off later in the day. It’s too early to tell exactly how much snowfall and the exact time which we transition to snow, but it will play into how much snow we get later this week.

When we are not expecting rain or snow this week, sky conditions range from peaks of sunshine the rest of Sunday and all of Monday to beautiful skies on Tuesday.