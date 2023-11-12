Sunny with 50s and 60s

We are putting the SUN in Sunday with little to no cloud cover. This continues the rest of the afternoon and evening. Overnight, we will cool off into the mid to upper-30s while still keeping clear skies. Monday afternoon is a repeat of Sunday.

We have a couple waves where we get more cloud cover, but rain is most likely to stay north of us this week. It’s not until a cold front comes through later this week late Thursday into early Friday when we finally cool off.

By the time we get closer to Thanksgiving, that is when temperatures are expected to be much colder outside.