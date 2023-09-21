Sunny today, weekend rain on the way.

We are tracking a few areas of fog this morning, making it a little tough to see in a few spots throughout the Weather First Area. Look for the fog to clear out as the morning goes on, with sunny skies staying put today, allowing our high temperatures to return to the lower 80s.

Friday marks the final day of summer for 2023, and it’s only fitting that after a very dry summer, we are going to see a little rain move in by Friday evening/night. This rain chance will be our light weekend soak, with scattered showers & thunderstorms expected throughout Saturday, with Sunday continuing the on & off shower chance as well.

This will allow our temperatures to fall a little over the weekend, fitting seeing it is the first weekend of Fall 2023, with high temperatures in the lower 70s Saturday & upper 60s Sunday. This trend will last through the first half of next week, with rain wrapping up Monday.