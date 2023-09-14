Sunny Skies Today, A Bit Soggy Tomorrow

Very comfortable middle & upper 70s are expected today, with a few locations closing in on 80° later this afternoon. You better get out and soak up today’s sunshine & comfy temps, as scattered showers & t-storms move in for Friday, putting a damper on the end of the week. The rain will be lasting into Friday evening, not the best news for our Friday night football games.

This rain chance is out for the weekend however, allowing for a brief cool down to the lower 70s. Temps like this though will feel very nice, under the sunshine expected both Saturday & Sunday.

Temperatures are slowly warming to near 80°, if not there for the middle of next week. While this won’t be a major warm up, it will be enough to aid in our next chance for showers & thunderstorms Wednesday.