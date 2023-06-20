Sunny, Hot, & Poor Air Quality Again Today

A stalled front to the west & high pressure to our east will keep the weather clear & quiet, as well as hot today. Highs will approach 90°, if not there, throughout the Weather First Area this afternoon, with this being the trend under the sunny sky all week.

Air quality won’t be the greatest over the next several days as well, something to keep in mind for those with breathing difficulties. An AIR QUALITY ALERT will go into effect from this afternoon, lasting through Thursday evening.

A very slim chance for an isolated, late-day thunderstorm remains possible, mainly for Friday & not-so-much Thursday anymore. Friday’s chance looks extremely slim as well. Saturday afternoon is trending quiet and dry, with storms possible later in the evening (after sunset). Look for the better chance for scattered storms to rumble through on & off Sunday & Monday as well.